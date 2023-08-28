The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .272.

Benson has picked up a hit in 40 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Benson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 43 .198 AVG .325 .318 OBP .410 .407 SLG .548 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 11 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 37/18 7 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings