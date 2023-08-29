Nick Senzel -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .224 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

In 52.6% of his games this season (40 of 76), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.5%).

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .201 AVG .250 .248 OBP .341 .328 SLG .440 9 XBH 10 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 36/8 K/BB 24/16 4 SB 1

