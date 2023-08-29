Nick Senzel -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .224 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 52.6% of his games this season (40 of 76), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.5%).
  • He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Other Reds Players vs the Giants

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 36
.201 AVG .250
.248 OBP .341
.328 SLG .440
9 XBH 10
4 HR 6
18 RBI 20
36/8 K/BB 24/16
4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 39th.
