The San Francisco Giants will send a hot-hitting Wilmer Flores to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 636 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Reds rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander allowed six hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Williamson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - - 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Graham Ashcraft Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Jameson Taillon

