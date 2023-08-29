Stuart Fairchild vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 78 games this season (46.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (10.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs four times (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.198
|AVG
|.255
|.304
|OBP
|.344
|.344
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.