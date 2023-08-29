On Tuesday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 78 games this season (46.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (10.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs four times (5.1%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .198 AVG .255 .304 OBP .344 .344 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

