Tyler Stephenson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 61.4% of his 114 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 114), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.9%).
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.243
|AVG
|.256
|.332
|OBP
|.328
|.365
|SLG
|.384
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|25
|51/23
|K/BB
|68/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-5) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
