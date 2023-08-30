Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (69-63) versus the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on August 30.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (9-10) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-6).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 44 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (637 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule