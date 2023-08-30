Player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Spencer Steer and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:45 PM ET).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 128 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.353/.454 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.335/.426 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (9-10) for his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Webb has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 25 5.1 6 5 5 1 1 at Braves Aug. 19 6.0 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 8.2 6 1 1 6 1 at Angels Aug. 7 5.2 7 2 1 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 94 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a slash line of .292/.353/.531 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 91 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.377/.411 so far this year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two home runs and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

