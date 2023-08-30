TJ Friedl vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .272.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 69 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.1%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.497
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|40/13
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (9-10) out for his 28th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 10th in WHIP (1.101), and 32nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
