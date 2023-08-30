The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .267 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.5% of his games this year (14 of 80), with more than one RBI seven times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .198 AVG .315 .318 OBP .399 .407 SLG .531 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 11 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 38/18 7 SB 7

