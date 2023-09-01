Our projection model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will take down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

The Cardinals compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

Louisville won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 7.5 points or more last season.

Cardinals games hit the over four out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

As 7.5-point underdogs or greater, Georgia Tech went 4-3 against the spread last year.

In Yellow Jackets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Last season, Georgia Tech's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

