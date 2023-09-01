Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 49.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Louisville (-7.5) 49.5 -298 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 49.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +225 -278 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Louisville (-7.5) - -300 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Louisville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Georgia Tech covered six times in 12 games with a spread last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

