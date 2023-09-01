Nick Senzel vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (35.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (31 of 78), with two or more runs seven times (9.0%).
Other Reds Players vs the Cubs
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.201
|AVG
|.246
|.248
|OBP
|.338
|.328
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|36/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will look to Wicks (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
