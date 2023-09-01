Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (64-70) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-4) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have won 71, or 66.4%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 32-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 718 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have come away with 26 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (545 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 25 Yankees L 6-2 Zach Eflin vs Gerrit Cole August 26 Yankees W 3-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt August 27 Yankees W 7-4 Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón August 29 @ Marlins W 11-2 Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara August 30 @ Marlins W 3-0 Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo September 1 @ Guardians - Tyler Glasnow vs Cal Quantrill September 2 @ Guardians - Zack Littell vs Logan Allen September 3 @ Guardians - Zack Littell vs Xzavion Curry September 4 Red Sox - Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello September 5 Red Sox - Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford September 6 Red Sox - TBA vs James Paxton

Guardians Schedule