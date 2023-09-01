Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 1:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 129 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .268/.353/.452 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .268/.331/.421 so far this season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 26
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 123 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .316/.362/.535 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|5
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 144 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.340/.396 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
