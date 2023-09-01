The Chicago Cubs (71-62) and Cincinnati Reds (69-66) square off in the first of a four-game series on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:10 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Reds a series loss to the Giants.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.73 ERA).

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.73 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.

Ashcraft is trying to secure his seventh straight quality start in this outing.

Ashcraft is trying for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 25 outings this season.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 1138 total hits and sixth in MLB play with 668 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and are 15th in all of MLB with 158 home runs.

Ashcraft has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.

He has pitched to a 1.80 ERA this season with 16.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across one games.

