In one of the many compelling matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart hit the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

You will find information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg (2-0-0) makes the trip to play VfB Stuttgart (1-0-1) at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+120)

VfB Stuttgart (+120) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+195)

SC Freiburg (+195) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch FC Augsburg vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum (0-1-1) journeys to take on FC Augsburg (0-1-1) at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Augsburg (+105)

FC Augsburg (+105) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+235)

VfL Bochum (+235) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-0) journeys to take on TSG Hoffenheim (1-0-1) at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+145)

TSG Hoffenheim (+145) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+150)

VfL Wolfsburg (+150) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Werder Bremen vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz (0-1-1) journeys to face Werder Bremen (0-0-2) at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+150)

FSV Mainz (+150) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)

Werder Bremen (+165) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-2) journeys to take on Bayer Leverkusen (2-0-0) at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-500)

Bayer Leverkusen (-500) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+900)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+900) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (2-0-0) travels to take on Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-1) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-360)

Bayern Munich (-360) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+650)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+650) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!