It'll be the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) in college football play at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15

Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15 Oklahoma won 54.5% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-5).

The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+35.5)



Arkansas State (+35.5) Oklahoma covered the spread five times in 13 games last season.

Against the spread, Arkansas State was 7-5-0 last year.

The Red Wolves went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Oklahoma played seven games with over 58.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Oklahoma played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 58.5 points.

Oklahoma and Arkansas State combined to average 0.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 58.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.3 63.3 65.4 Implied Total AVG 37.7 39.1 36 ATS Record 5-7-1 2-4-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-5 4-2 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 52.8 57.2 Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.7 35.5 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-9 0-3 0-6

