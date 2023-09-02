Javier Assad will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (72-63) on Saturday, September 2 against the Cincinnati Reds (70-67), who will answer with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-115). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 41-29 record (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have won in 46, or 47.4%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 41 of 88 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Luke Maile 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 3rd

