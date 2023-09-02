Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Spencer Steer and others in the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .267/.353/.449 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 110 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.332/.422 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Assad has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Javier Assad's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 127 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 31 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.366/.549 on the year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 146 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.342/.394 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.