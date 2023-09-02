TJ Friedl -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with more than one hit 33 times (29.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year (43 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .273 AVG .265 .328 OBP .335 .497 SLG .359 22 XBH 14 8 HR 3 31 RBI 18 42/13 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings