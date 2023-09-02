TJ Friedl vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with more than one hit 33 times (29.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (43 of 113), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.328
|OBP
|.335
|.497
|SLG
|.359
|22
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|42/13
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
