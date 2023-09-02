Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the UTSA vs. Houston Game – Saturday, September 2
The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and Houston Cougars (0-0) will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is UTSA vs. Houston?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Houston 33, UTSA 32
- UTSA won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, the Roadrunners finished with a record of 9-1 (90%).
- Houston won two of the four games it played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, the Cougars won one of their three games when they were the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners a 55.6% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Houston (+2)
- Against the spread, UTSA went 7-7-0 last year.
- The Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6 as 2-point favorites or more last season.
- Houston posted a 5-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Cougars had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2-point underdog or greater last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (59.5)
- UTSA played eight games with more than 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- UTSA played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 59.5 points.
- UTSA and Houston combined to average 13.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 59.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
UTSA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.4
|66.9
|57.9
|Implied Total AVG
|37.6
|41.1
|34.1
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|3-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|5-0
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Houston
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.9
|57.4
|60.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|35
|32.3
|ATS Record
|5-8-0
|1-6-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-3-1
|4-2-1
|5-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|4-3
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
