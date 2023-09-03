Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) and the Chicago Cubs (72-64) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-9) versus the Reds and Carson Spiers.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Reds have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (48%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 34-35 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (648 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

