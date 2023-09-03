Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (72-64) will face off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is listed at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Carson Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' matchup against the Cubs but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 41, or 57.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (48%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 34 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.