The Chicago Cubs (72-64) take the field against the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:10 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Carson Spiers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers

Spiers makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs' Taillon (7-9) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 5.62 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Taillon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 648 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They have 1154 hits, 15th in baseball, with 155 home runs (18th in the league).

The Reds have gone 13-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.