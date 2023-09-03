Tyler Stephenson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 71 of 116 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 35 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- In 35.3% of his games this year (41 of 116), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|60
|.245
|AVG
|.252
|.335
|OBP
|.324
|.364
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|25
|52/24
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.62 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
