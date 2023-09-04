Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will play TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 655 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send out Tejay Antone for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen once already this season, but will make his first start.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas

