Will Benson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Will Benson, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .263.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.204
|AVG
|.306
|.333
|OBP
|.388
|.408
|SLG
|.515
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|44/18
|K/BB
|41/18
|7
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
