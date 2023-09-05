The Indiana Fever's (12-25) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, September 5 matchup with the Chicago Sky (15-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Fever enter this game on the heels of a 97-84 victory over the Wings in overtime on Sunday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is the Fever's top rebounder (8.4 per game), and she averages 14.8 points and 2.3 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her seventh in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell tops the Fever in scoring (18.4 points per game) and assists (3.2), and produces 1.6 rebounds. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Erica Wheeler is the Fever's top assist person (5.2 per game), and she contributes 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the league.

The Fever receive 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from NaLyssa Smith.

The Fever receive 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kristy Wallace.

Fever vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 161.5

