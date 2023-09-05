Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever (12-25) have a home matchup with the Chicago Sky (15-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, September 5. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.
Chicago enters this contest following an 86-69 loss versus New York. The Sky's leading scorer was Kahleah Copper, who wound up with 23 points. Led by NaLyssa Smith (30 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Mitchell (30 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-11 from 3PT), Indiana ended its last matchup winning 97-84 against Dallas.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Sky vs. Fever Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Sky (-125 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Fever (+105 to win)
- What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)
- What's the over/under?: 161.5
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV and The U
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Fever Season Stats
- In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the WNBA offensively (81.8 points scored per game) and worst on defense (85.4 points allowed).
- Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.2) and best in rebounds allowed (32.4).
- At 18.4 assists per game, the Fever are second-worst in the league.
- In 2023, Indiana is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).
- The Fever make 6.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.
- In 2023 Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.6 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.6%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Fever Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Fever are averaging more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (81.7). And they are allowing less at home (84.9) than on the road (85.7).
- Indiana pulls down more rebounds per game at home (34.7) than away (33.8), but also concedes more points at home (32.6) than on the road (32.2).
- This season the Fever are averaging more assists at home (18.5 per game) than away (18.2).
- At home, Indiana commits 14.8 turnovers per game, 1.6 more than on the road (13.2). It forces 12.6 turnovers per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (12.1).
- At home the Fever make 6.5 treys per game, 0.6 less than on the road (7.1). They shoot 33.1% from beyond the arc at home, 2.1% lower than on the road (35.2%).
- This season Indiana is allowing more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.4). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (36.6%).
Fever Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Fever have won seven out of the 25 games, or 28%, in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, the Fever have won six of their 23 games, or 26.1%, when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Indiana is 19-16-0 against the spread this year.
- Indiana's ATS record as a 1.5-point underdog or greater is 15-9.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Fever.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.