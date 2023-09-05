Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever (12-25) have a home matchup with the Chicago Sky (15-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, September 5. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago enters this contest following an 86-69 loss versus New York. The Sky's leading scorer was Kahleah Copper, who wound up with 23 points. Led by NaLyssa Smith (30 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Mitchell (30 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-11 from 3PT), Indiana ended its last matchup winning 97-84 against Dallas.

Sky vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-125 to win)

Sky (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+105 to win)

Fever (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and The U

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the WNBA offensively (81.8 points scored per game) and worst on defense (85.4 points allowed).

Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.2) and best in rebounds allowed (32.4).

At 18.4 assists per game, the Fever are second-worst in the league.

In 2023, Indiana is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

The Fever make 6.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.6 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Fever are averaging more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (81.7). And they are allowing less at home (84.9) than on the road (85.7).

Indiana pulls down more rebounds per game at home (34.7) than away (33.8), but also concedes more points at home (32.6) than on the road (32.2).

This season the Fever are averaging more assists at home (18.5 per game) than away (18.2).

At home, Indiana commits 14.8 turnovers per game, 1.6 more than on the road (13.2). It forces 12.6 turnovers per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (12.1).

At home the Fever make 6.5 treys per game, 0.6 less than on the road (7.1). They shoot 33.1% from beyond the arc at home, 2.1% lower than on the road (35.2%).

This season Indiana is allowing more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.4). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (36.6%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have won seven out of the 25 games, or 28%, in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Fever have won six of their 23 games, or 26.1%, when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Indiana is 19-16-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana's ATS record as a 1.5-point underdog or greater is 15-9.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Fever.

