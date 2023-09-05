Luke Maile vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .238 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.222
|AVG
|.257
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.309
|SLG
|.514
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|26/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
