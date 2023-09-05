Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (77-60) will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-160). A 10-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.93 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 53 out of the 93 games, or 57%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 24-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 48, or 48%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +8000 - 3rd

