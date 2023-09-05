TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 72 of 116 games this year (62.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Friedl has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .274 AVG .265 .336 OBP .335 .503 SLG .359 23 XBH 14 9 HR 3 32 RBI 18 43/15 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings