The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .257 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (73 of 118), with multiple hits 26 times (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 118), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .262 AVG .252 .350 OBP .324 .403 SLG .379 13 XBH 17 7 HR 4 23 RBI 25 52/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings