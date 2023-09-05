Will Benson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .160 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (15 of 86), with two or more RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (38.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.200
|AVG
|.306
|.328
|OBP
|.388
|.400
|SLG
|.515
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|44/18
|K/BB
|41/18
|7
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (8-4) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.