Jake Fraley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jake Fraley and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58 of 96 games this year (60.4%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 41 games this season (42.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.280
|AVG
|.261
|.344
|OBP
|.368
|.524
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|32
|33/11
|K/BB
|28/23
|7
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (12-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
