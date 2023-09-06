J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get to Lyon Richardson when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 49, or 48.5%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 140 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-36 38-32 25-31 47-37 52-48 20-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.