The Cincinnati Reds (73-68) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Seattle Mariners (77-61) on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (12-5) against the Reds and Lyon Richardson.

Reds vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lyon Richardson

Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

The 23-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (12-5) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gilbert has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9).

