On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .268.

In 61.5% of his games this season (72 of 117), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (39.3%), including 11 multi-run games (9.4%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .271 AVG .265 .336 OBP .335 .497 SLG .359 23 XBH 14 9 HR 3 32 RBI 18 44/15 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings