On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (batting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mariners.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .259.

Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last games.

In 62.2% of his 119 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .266 AVG .252 .353 OBP .324 .406 SLG .379 13 XBH 17 7 HR 4 23 RBI 25 52/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings