Joe Burrow 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him fourth at his position (34th overall), Joe Burrow has been one of the top quarterbacks off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 350.7 fantasy points (fourth among QBs). For a peek at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Is Burrow on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Joe Burrow Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|350.70
|333.68
|-
|Overall Rank
|4
|4
|34
|Position Rank
|4
|4
|4
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Joe Burrow 2022 Stats
- Last year Burrow put up a huge passing stat line with 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), a 68.3% completion percentage (414-for-606), 35 TDs and 12 INTs.
- He also produced with his legs, tallying five TDs and 16.1 yards per game.
- Burrow picked up 39.2 fantasy points -- 34-of-42 (81%), 481 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.
- Burrow accumulated 11.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-42 (59.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens, in his worst game of the year.
Rep Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Joe Burrow 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|18.2
|33-for-53
|338
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|16.6
|24-for-36
|199
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|23.0
|23-for-36
|275
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|20.1
|20-for-31
|287
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|17.3
|24-for-35
|217
|1
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Saints
|32.5
|28-for-37
|300
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|39.2
|34-for-42
|481
|3
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Browns
|13.5
|25-for-35
|232
|2
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|19.1
|22-for-28
|206
|1
|0
|1
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|26.7
|24-for-39
|355
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18.0
|22-for-37
|270
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|30.0
|25-for-31
|286
|2
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Browns
|16.6
|18-for-33
|239
|2
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|24.8
|27-for-39
|200
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|23.5
|40-for-52
|375
|3
|2
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|11.6
|25-for-42
|215
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|21.3
|23-for-32
|209
|1
|0
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|20.8
|23-for-36
|242
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|13.8
|26-for-41
|270
|1
|2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.