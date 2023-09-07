Julius Chestnut, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 135th among RBs; 892nd overall), tallied 5.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 117th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Tennessee Titans RB.

Julius Chestnut Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.30 12.27 - Overall Rank 453 510 792 Position Rank 105 134 135

Julius Chestnut 2022 Stats

Chestnut compiled 12 yards rushing last season on nine attempts, good for 0.8 yards per game.

In his best game last season -- Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Chestnut accumulated 3.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, -1 yards; 1 reception, 33 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Chestnut ended up with 0.8 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards. That happened in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Julius Chestnut 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 13 @Eagles 1.3 5 13 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.8 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3.2 4 -1 0 0

