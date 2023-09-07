After collecting 3.8 fantasy points last season (164th among WRs), Kyle Philips has an ADP of 497th overall (138th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Philips on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kyle Philips Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.80 51.37 - Overall Rank 472 268 497 Position Rank 173 103 138

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyle Philips 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Philips posted 4.6 receiving yards on 0.8 targets a season ago.

In his best performance last year -- Week 1 versus the New York Giants -- Philips accumulated 4.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 66 yards.

In what was his worst game of the year, Philips finished with -1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target. That was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Rep Philips and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Philips 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 4.6 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills -1.5 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.7 2 1 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.