The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored by 42.5 points in the outing. The game's point total is 55.5.

Louisville sports the 36th-ranked offense this season (474 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 18th-worst with 488 yards allowed per game. Murray State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 15th-best in total yards per game (484) and 19th-best in total yards surrendered per game (196).

Louisville vs. Murray State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Murray State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -42.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's record against the spread last year was 8-5-0.

Louisville had four of its 13 games go over the point total last season.

Louisville put together a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Racers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than .

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Malik Cunningham threw for 1,562 yards (120.2 per game), completing 62.4% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Cunningham scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 565 yards.

Jawhar Jordan ran for 815 yards (62.7 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Tyler Hudson had 69 catches for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans rushed for 525 yards (40.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games last year, Yasir Abdullah registered 9.5 sacks to go with nine TFL, 50 tackles, and two interceptions.

Monty Montgomery totaled 57 tackles, four TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

MoMo Sanogo recorded 68 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games a season ago.

YaYa Diaby compiled 30 tackles, 10 TFL, and eight sacks in 13 games played.

