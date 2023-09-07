Trayveon Williams, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 115th among RBs; 808th overall), tallied 6.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 114th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals RB.

Trayveon Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.00 45.74 - Overall Rank 443 285 708 Position Rank 101 73 115

Trayveon Williams 2022 Stats

Last year, Williams rushed for 30 yards on six attempts, averaging 1.9 yards per game,.

In his best game last year -- Week 12 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Williams accumulated 4.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 2 carries, 18 yards; 1 reception, 24 yards.

Williams picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Trayveon Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 11 @Steelers 0.7 2 7 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 4.2 2 18 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.8 1 2 0 0

