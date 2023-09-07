Is Trevon Wesco a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Tennessee Titans TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Trevon Wesco Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.60 10.90 - Overall Rank 460 524 962 Position Rank 86 100 139

Similar Players to Consider

Trevon Wesco 2022 Stats

Wesco's stat line last year: two receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1.5 yards per game (on four targets).

Wesco picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- one catch, 23 yards -- in Week 4 against the New York Giants, which was his best game last season.

Trevon Wesco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Giants 2.3 2 1 23 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.3 1 1 3 0

