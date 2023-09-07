With an average draft position that ranks him 40th at his position (336th overall), Trevor Siemian has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 10.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 61st at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.16 14.62 - Overall Rank 409 464 336 Position Rank 60 57 40

Trevor Siemian 2022 Stats

Siemian averaged 10.8 passing yards and threw for one TD last year.

Siemian picked up 10.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his best game last season (Week 12 versus the New York Jets).

In his worst game of the year, Siemian ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 5 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevor Siemian 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 @Cowboys 0.2 1-for-1 5 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 10.0 14-for-25 179 1 1 0

