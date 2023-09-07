Following a campaign in which he scored 55.1 fantasy points (80th among WRs), the Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks is being drafted as the 34th wide receiver off the board this summer (82nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Treylon Burks Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 61.10 114.00 - Overall Rank 208 105 82 Position Rank 76 34 34

Treylon Burks 2022 Stats

On 54 targets, Burks amassed 444 receiving yards on 33 catches with one TD last year, averaging 26.1 yards per game.

Burks picked up 11.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 111 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 16 against the Houston Texans, Burks finished with a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets.

Treylon Burks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 5.5 5 3 55 0 Week 2 @Bills 4.7 6 4 47 0 Week 3 Raiders 2.1 2 1 13 0 Week 4 @Colts 1.8 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Broncos 2.4 6 3 24 0 Week 11 @Packers 11.1 8 7 111 0 Week 12 Bengals 7.0 6 4 70 0 Week 13 @Eagles 8.5 1 1 25 1 Week 16 Texans 1.5 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 8.6 8 4 66 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1.9 7 4 19 0

