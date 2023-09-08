In the semifinals of the US Open on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) faces Daniil Medvedev (No. 3).

In this Semifinal matchup versus Medvedev (+290), Alcaraz is the favorite with -375 odds.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 8

Friday, September 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 78.9% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev -375 Odds to Win Match +290 +120 Odds to Win Tournament +900 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Medvedev came out on top 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 versus Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has played 74 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.8 games (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

Medvedev has played 72 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 58.5% of those games.

Medvedev has averaged 21.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 60.6% of those games.

Alcaraz has a 2-1 record against Medvedev. Their last meeting was a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory for Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals on July 14, 2023.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have faced off in eight total sets, with Alcaraz taking five of them and Medvedev three.

Alcaraz has taken down Medvedev in 37 of 69 total games between them, good for a 53.6% winning percentage.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have squared off three times, averaging 23 games and 2.7 sets per match.

