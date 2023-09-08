Heading into a game against the Connecticut Sun (26-12), the Indiana Fever (12-26) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Fever are coming off of a 96-69 loss to the Sky in their last game on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1.5 0.2

Fever vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is the Fever's top rebounder (8.3 per game), and she posts 14.5 points and 2.3 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her ninth in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell is No. 1 on the Fever in scoring (18.1 points per game), and puts up 1.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Erica Wheeler is averaging a team-best 5.1 assists per contest. And she is producing 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 39.5% of her shots from the floor.

NaLyssa Smith gives the Fever 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also posts 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kristy Wallace gets the Fever 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

