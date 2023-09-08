On Friday, Hunter Renfroe (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Drew Rom

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe is hitting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks.

Renfroe has had a hit in 73 of 130 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games this year, Renfroe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 67 .154 AVG .234 .267 OBP .294 .154 SLG .375 0 XBH 22 0 HR 7 2 RBI 30 1/2 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings